Digital remote monitoring for screening and early detection of urinary tract infections.

Jan 15, 2024

Contributors: Alexander Capstick,Francesca Palermo,Kimberley Zakka,Nan Fletcher-Lloyd,Chloe Walsh,Tianyu Cui,Samaneh Kouchaki,Raphaella Jackson,Martin Tran,Michael Crone,Kirsten Jensen,Paul Freemont,Ravi Vaidyanathan,Magdalena Kolanko,Jessica True,Sarah Daniels,David Wingfield, ,Ramin Nilforooshan,Payam Barnaghi

  • Alexander Capstick

    Imperial College London, London, UK. alexander.capstick19@imperial.ac.uk.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK. alexander.capstick19@imperial.ac.uk.

    Francesca Palermo

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Kimberley Zakka

    University College London, London, UK.

    Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK.

    Nan Fletcher-Lloyd

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Chloe Walsh

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Tianyu Cui

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Samaneh Kouchaki

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    University of Surrey, London, UK.

    Raphaella Jackson

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Martin Tran

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Michael Crone

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Kirsten Jensen

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Paul Freemont

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Ravi Vaidyanathan

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Magdalena Kolanko

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Jessica True

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Leatherhead, UK.

    Sarah Daniels

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    David Wingfield

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    Ramin Nilforooshan

    Imperial College London, London, UK.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK.

    University of Surrey, London, UK.

    Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Leatherhead, UK.

    Payam Barnaghi

    Imperial College London, London, UK. p.barnaghi@imperial.ac.uk.

    UK Dementia Research Institute, Care Research and Technology Centre, London, UK. p.barnaghi@imperial.ac.uk.

    University College London, London, UK. p.barnaghi@imperial.ac.uk.

    Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. p.barnaghi@imperial.ac.uk.

