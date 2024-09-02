Early surgical outcomes in the composite-valve root replacement with bioprosthesis after surgery for acute type A aortic dissection.

This study aimed to evaluate the surgical outcomes of composite-valve root replacement with bioprosthesis (b-CVRR) after acute type A aortic dissection (AAAD) repair.

We included 41 patients who underwent b-CVRR after surgery for AAAD from 2007 to 2022. We excluded seven patients with VSRR, three with mechanical valve use, one with mycotic aneurysm, and one with cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The overlapping surgical indications for b-CVRR were pseudoaneurysm in 21 patients (51.2%), severe AI in 19 (46.3%), re-dissection in 15 (36.6%), root dilatation (> 50 mm) in 12 (41.5%), and rupture in 3 (7.3%). The coronary artery reconstruction methods were bilateral Carrel patch in 13 patients (32%), Carrel patch with Piehler in 16 patients (38%), bilateral Piehler in six patients (15%), and Piehler with coronary artery bypass (CABG) in six patients (15%). Four patients who underwent the Carrel patch technique required additional intraoperative CABG. Three hospital mortality occurred (7.3%; myonephropathic metabolic syndrome, heart failure, bleeding from the thyroid carotid artery without injury). No thrombosis of the reconstructed site was observed with the Piehler procedure.

Surgical outcomes for patients treated with b-CVRR after AAAD repair were acceptable. Intraoperative coronary artery events occurred due to stenosis caused by traction on the reconstructed coronary artery due to adhesions.

