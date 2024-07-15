SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Effectiveness of post-COVID-19 primary care attendance in improving survival in very old patients with multimorbidity: a territory-wide target trial emulation.

Jul 15, 2024

  • Cuiling Wei

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Vincent Ka Chun Yan

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Camille Maringe

    Department of Health Services Research and Policy, Faculty of Public Health and Policy, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK.

    Wenxin Tian

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Rachel Yui Ki Chu

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Wenlong Liu

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Boyan Liu

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Yuqi Hu

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Lingyue Zhou

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Celine Sze Ling Chui

    School of Nursing, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    School of Public Health, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Xue Li

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Eric Yuk Fai Wan

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Ching Lung Cheung

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Esther Wai Yin Chan

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Department of Pharmacy, The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.

    William Chi Wai Wong

    Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Ian Chi Kei Wong

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong wongick@hku.hk fttlai@hku.hk.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Department of Pharmacy, The University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, People's Republic of China.

    Aston Pharmacy School, Aston University, Birmingham, UK.

    School of Pharmacy, Macau University of Science and Technology, Taipa, Macau.

    Francisco Tsz Tsun Lai

    Centre for Safe Medication Practice and Research, Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong wongick@hku.hk fttlai@hku.hk.

    Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health (D24H), Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Advanced Data Analytics for Medical Science (ADAMS) Limited, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

    Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

