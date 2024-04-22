Estrone-mediated lowering of ROS and NOX4 improves endothelial function in ovariectomized wistar rats.

Estrone (E1) constitutes the primary component in oral conjugated equine estrogens (CEEs) and serves as the principal estrogen precursor in the female circulation in the post-menopause. E1 induces endothelium-dependent vasodilation and activate PI3K/NO/cGMP signaling. To assess whether E1 mitigates vascular dysfunction associated with postmenopause and explore the underlying mechanisms, we examined the vascular effects of E1 in ovariectomized (OVX) rats, a postmenopausal experimental model. Blood pressure was measured using tail-cuff plethysmography, and aortic rings were isolated to assess responses to phenylephrine, acetylcholine (ACh), and sodium nitroprusside. Responses to ACh in rings pre-incubated with superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase (CAT), or apocynin were also evaluated. Protein expression of SOD, CAT, NOX1, NOX2, and NOX4 was determined by Western blotting. E1 treatment resulted in decreased body weight and retroperitoneal fat, increased uterine weight, and prevented elevated blood pressure in the OVX group. Furthermore, E1 improved endothelium-dependent ACh vasodilation, activated compensatory antioxidant mechanisms – i.e. increased SOD and CAT antioxidant enzymes activity, and decreased NOX4 expression. This, in turn, helped prevent oxidative stress and endothelial dysfunction in OVX rats. Additionally, E1 treatment reversed the increased total LDL cholesterol observed in the OVX group. The findings underscore protective effects of E1 on the cardiovascular system, counteracting OVX-related oxidative stress and endothelial dysfunction in Wistar rats. E1 exhibits promising therapeutic benefits for managing cardiovascular health, particularly in postmenopausal conditions.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer-Verlag GmbH Germany, part of Springer Nature.

