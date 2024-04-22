SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Estrone-mediated lowering of ROS and NOX4 improves endothelial function in ovariectomized wistar rats.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Thiago S Oliveira,Hericles M Campos,Rafael M Costa,Raphaela C Georg,Jacqueline A Leite,Rita C Tostes,Elson A Costa,Fernanda Cristina A Santos,Núbia S Lobato,Fernando P Filgueira,Paulo César Ghedini

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Thiago S Oliveira

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Department of Pharmacy, Laboratory of Experimental Pharmacology, FCBS, Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys, Diamantina, MG, Brazil.

    Hericles M Campos

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Rafael M Costa

    Department of Pharmacology, Laboratory of Vascular Biology, Ribeirao Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brazil.

    School of Medicine, Federal University of Jataí, Jataí, Brazil.

    Raphaela C Georg

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Jacqueline A Leite

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Rita C Tostes

    Department of Pharmacology, Laboratory of Vascular Biology, Ribeirao Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto, SP, Brazil.

    Elson A Costa

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Fernanda Cristina A Santos

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil.

    Núbia S Lobato

    School of Medicine, Federal University of Jataí, Jataí, Brazil.

    Fernando P Filgueira

    School of Medicine, Federal University of Jataí, Jataí, Brazil.

    Paulo César Ghedini

    Department of Pharmacology, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Goiás, Goiânia, GO, Brazil. pcghedini@ufg.br.

