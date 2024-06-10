SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Evaluation of ImpENSA technology-enabled behaviour change module delivered to healthcare professionals in South Africa to improve micronutrient nutrition during the first 1000 days.

Jun 10, 2024

Experts: Sunhea Choi,Corinna Walsh,Selma Omer,Bernadeta Patro-Golab,Wendy Lawrence,Lize Havemann-Nel,Ho Ming Yuen,Berthold Koletzko,Edelweiss Wentzel-Viljoen,Michael Hendricks,Daniella Watson,Maciej Kolodziej,Jan Lukasik,Hilary Goeiman,Keith M Godfrey,

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sunhea Choi

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Corinna Walsh

    Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa.

    Selma Omer

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Bernadeta Patro-Golab

    Department of Paediatrics, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland.

    Department of Paediatrics, Dr. von Hauner Children's Hospital, LMU-Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Munich, Germany.

    Wendy Lawrence

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Lize Havemann-Nel

    Centre of Excellence for Nutrition (CEN), North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

    Ho Ming Yuen

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Berthold Koletzko

    Department of Paediatrics, Dr. von Hauner Children's Hospital, LMU-Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Munich, Germany.

    Edelweiss Wentzel-Viljoen

    Centre of Excellence for Nutrition (CEN), North-West University, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

    Michael Hendricks

    Department of Paediatrics, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.

    Daniella Watson

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    Maciej Kolodziej

    Department of Paediatrics, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland.

    Jan Lukasik

    Department of Paediatrics, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland.

    Hilary Goeiman

    Department of Health and Wellness, Western Cape Government, Cape Town, South Africa.

    Keith M Godfrey

    Human Development and Health, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK.

    MRC Lifecourse Epidemiology Centre and NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre, University of Southampton and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, Southampton, UK.

