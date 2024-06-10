Evaluation of ImpENSA technology-enabled behaviour change module delivered to healthcare professionals in South Africa to improve micronutrient nutrition during the first 1000 days.

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) have vital roles in providing evidence-based care to promote healthy micronutrient nutrition in early life. Providing such care requires scalable training to strengthen knowledge and confident application of effective behaviour change skills. Among 33 public and private HCPs (primarily dietitians) in South Africa, we evaluated the behaviour change aspects of a technology-enabled National Qualification Sub-Framework level 6 programme, Improving Early Nutrition and Health in South Africa (‘ImpENSA’). This programme comprises two self-directed micronutrient and behaviour change knowledge-based eLearning and one facilitated online practical skills modules to improve maternal and infant micronutrient nutrition. Using assessments, questionnaires and interviews, we collected data at baseline, after module completion and at 3-month follow-up after programme completion. Questionnaire and interview data showed major improvements in understanding of and attitudes towards person-centred behaviour change support immediately following the eLearning module on behaviour change. The assessment pass rate increased from 38% at baseline to 88% postmodule, demonstrating significant knowledge gain in behaviour change support. Intention to change practice towards a person-centred approach was high and many had already started implementing changes. Three months postprogramme, support was centred around patients’ needs. Open relationships with patients, improved patient outcomes and increased job satisfaction were among reported outcomes. Many reported becoming better change facilitators and reflective practitioners. Additional improvements in understanding and attitudes to behaviour change support were evident, reinforced by making changes and experiencing positive outcomes. The findings suggest that technology-enabled learning can equip HCPs with knowledge and skills to effectively support behaviour change for healthy micronutrient nutrition during pregnancy and infancy.© 2024 The Authors. Maternal & Child Nutrition published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

