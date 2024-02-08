Exercise Intensity, Duration Can Affect CKD Risk in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For adults with overweight/obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), longer duration of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) and increases in MVPA are associated with a reduced risk for progression to chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Feb. 6 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Mengyi Liu, from Nanfang Hospital in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues examined the long-term association of objectively measured MVPA and its longitudinal changes with progression to CKD in patients with T2D and overweight/obesity in a study including 1,746 participants. MVPA was measured at baseline and years 1, 4, and 8.

In total, 567 participants experienced progression to CKD during a median follow-up of 12.0 years. The researchers observed a linear inverse association of cumulative average total MVPA and MVPA accumulated in bouts of ≥10 minutes with progression to CKD (per 100 minutes/week higher amount: hazard ratios, 0.91 and 0.81, respectively). From baseline to year 4, an increase in total MVPA (fourth quartile; ≥63.2 minutes/week) was associated with a reduced risk for progression to CKD compared with the largest reduction in MVPA (<−198.3 minutes/week; hazard ratio, 0.67).

“Our study has important public health implications because it suggests that maintaining a high level of MVPA, regardless of length of the bout, may have renal benefit for adults with overweight/obesity and T2D, especially for individuals who are unwilling or unable to engage in PA bouts that are ≥10min in duration,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

