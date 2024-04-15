Feasibility of measuring blood-brain barrier permeability using ultra-short echo time radial magnetic resonance imaging.

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the feasibility of using 3-dimensional (3D) ultra-short echo time (UTE) radial imaging method for measurement of the permeability of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to gadolinium-based contrast agent. In this study, we propose to use the golden-angle radial sparse parallel (GRASP) method with 3D center-out trajectories for UTE, hence named as 3D UTE-GRASP. We first examined the feasibility of using 3D UTE-GRASP dynamic contrast-enhanced (DCE)-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for differentiating subtle BBB disruptions induced by focused ultrasound (FUS). Then, we examined the BBB permeability changes in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology using Alzheimer’s disease transgenic mice (5xFAD) at different ages.

For FUS experiments, we used four Sprague Dawley rats at similar ages where we compared BBB permeability of each rat receiving the FUS sonication with different acoustic power (0.4-1.0 MPa). For AD transgenic mice experiments, we included three 5xFAD mice (6, 12, and 16 months old) and three wild-type mice (4, 8, and 12 months old).

The result from FUS experiments showed a progressive increase in BBB permeability with increase of acoustic power (p < .05), demonstrating the sensitivity of DCE-MRI method for detecting subtle changes in BBB disruption. Our AD transgenic mice experiments suggest an early BBB disruption in 5xFAD mice, which is further impaired with aging.

The results in this study substantiate the feasibility of using the proposed 3D UTE-GRASP method for detecting subtle BBB permeability changes expected in neurodegenerative diseases, such as AD.

