Feasibility of measuring blood-brain barrier permeability using ultra-short echo time radial magnetic resonance imaging.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Jonghyun Bae,Sawwal Qayyum,Jin Zhang,Ayesha Das,Isabel Reyes,Eric Aronowitz,Mihaela A Stavarache,Michael G Kaplitt,Arjun Masurkar,Sungheon Gene Kim

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jonghyun Bae

    Vilcek Institute of Graduate Biomedical Science, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Center for Biomedical Imaging, Radiology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Center for Advanced Imaging Innovation and Research, Radiology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Sawwal Qayyum

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Jin Zhang

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Ayesha Das

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Isabel Reyes

    Center for Cognitive Neurology, Department of Neurology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Department of Neuroscience & Physiology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Neuroscience Institute, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Eric Aronowitz

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Mihaela A Stavarache

    Department of Neurological Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Michael G Kaplitt

    Department of Neurological Surgery, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

    Arjun Masurkar

    Center for Cognitive Neurology, Department of Neurology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Department of Neuroscience & Physiology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Neuroscience Institute, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

    Sungheon Gene Kim

    Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York, USA.

