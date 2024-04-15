Fuchs’ uveitis syndrome: a 20-year experience in 466 patients.

Fuchs Uveitis Syndrome (FUS), also known as Fuchs Heterochromic Iridocyclitis, is a chronic form of uveitis characterized by mild inflammation primarily affecting one eye. This study aimed to investigate the clinical and epidemiological features of FUS in an Iranian population. A retrospective analysis was conducted on 466 patients diagnosed with FUS at an ophthalmology center affiliated with Isfahan University of Medical Sciences between 2003 and 2021. The Kimura et al. criteria were used for FUS diagnosis. Demographic data, clinical characteristics, misdiagnosed cases, concurrent diseases, and associated ocular findings were analyzed. The study included 507 eyes of 466 FUS patients, with a mean age of 34.01 ± 11.25 years. Iris atrophy, keratic precipitates, and vitritis were common clinical findings. Heterochromia was an infrequent feature. Initial misdiagnosis occurred in 13 patients, with pars planitis being the most common incorrect diagnosis. Toxoplasmosis and multiple sclerosis were common concurrent diseases. Pediatric FUS cases were noted, possibly attributed to early-onset manifestations. Differences in clinical characteristics were observed when compared to other populations. This study provides insights into the clinical and epidemiological aspects of FUS in an Iranian population. Variations in clinical features, misdiagnosis patterns, and concurrent diseases were noted. Attention to specific clinical parameters can aid in accurate FUS diagnosis. Understanding these differences contributes to a better understanding of FUS presentation and its relationship with other diseases.© 2024. The Author(s).

