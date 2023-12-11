Investigation of intradetrusor onabotulinum toxin A efficacy and safety in older adults with urge urinary incontinence.

Intradetrusor onabotulinum toxin A (BTX-A) has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment option for overactive bladder (OAB). However, concerns about frailty and frequent injections may deter its use in the elderly. This study aims to assess the safety, efficacy, and treatment duration of BTX-A in managing OAB in elderly women.

We retrospectively reviewed female patients aged 70 and above who were diagnosed with OAB with predominant urge urinary incontinence and underwent intravesical BTX-A treatment. We collected demographic and clinical data, with repeat BTX-A injections re-administered upon patient-reported symptom recurrence.

Twenty-one female patients, median age 77 (range 71-92), were included. The median time between the first and second injection was 185 (84-448) days, 186 (105-959) days between the second and third injection, and increased to 206.5 (84-256) days between the third and fourth injection. However, the median interval trended downward after the fourth injection (Fig. 1). Patients with four or more injections had a shorter median interval between injections, 154 days, compared to those with fewer injections, 210 days. Two patients (6.9%) experienced urinary retention after the initial treatment, with 1 (2.2%) among a total of 46 subsequent treatments (Table 3). There were ten (13.3%) episodes of UTIs within 2 weeks of treatment. Patients reported improvement in symptoms following 93.3% of the injections.

This real-world study demonstrates that BTX-A effectively controls OAB symptoms in elderly women, with just two injections annually. BTX-A appears safe and efficacious for treating OAB in elderly females.

© 2023. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature B.V.

