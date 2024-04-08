Long non-coding RNA RAD51-AS1 promotes the tumorigenesis of ovarian cancer by elevating EIF5A2 expression.

The present study aims to determine the molecular mechanism mediated by RAD51 antisense RNA 1 (RAD51-AS1) in ovarian cancer (OvCA).

The data associated with RAD51-AS1 in OvCA were obtained from the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database. Relative expression of RAD51-AS1 was detected. Determination of cell proliferation, metastasis, and invasion was performed by cell counting, colony formation, would-healing, and transwell invasion assays. Protein levels were detected by western blotting. The molecular mechanism mediated by RAD51-AS1 was predicted by bioinformatics analysis and verified by dual-luciferase reporter assays. Subcutaneous tumorigenesis models were used to confirm the function of RAD51-AS1 in vivo.

Data from TCGA and GEO showed that RAD51-AS1 was associated with poor prognosis in OvCA patients and DNA repair, cell cycle, focal adhesion, and apoptosis in SKOV3.ip cells. High levels of RAD51-AS1 were detected in OvCA cells. Overexpressing RAD51-AS1 enhanced the proliferative, invading, and migratory capabilities of OvCA cells in vitro while silencing RAD51-AS1 exhibited the opposite effects. Mechanically, RAD51-AS1 elevated eukaryotic initiation factor 5A2 (EIF5A2) expression as a sponge for microRNA (miR)-140-3p. Finally, the role of RAD51-AS1 was verified by subcutaneous tumorigenesis models.

RAD51-AS1 promoted OvCA progression by the regulation of the miR-140-3p/EIF5A2 axis, which illustrated the potential therapeutic target for OvCA.

© 2024. The Author(s).

