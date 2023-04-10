An aberrant inflammatory response, which plays a role in the development of postoperative complications, is observed in autoimmune diseases, Yet, there is a paucity of literature regarding the effects of autoimmune diseases after adult spinal deformity (ASD) surgery. The goal of this study was to determine the effects of autoimmune diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus) on postoperative medical complications, patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs), and radiographic alignment in patients who underwent ASD surgery.

Propensity-score matching for age and sex was performed for patients with autoimmune disease (group A) and nonautoimmune patients (group NA1). Postoperative medical complications, preoperative and 2-year follow-up PROMs, and preoperative, immediate postoperative, and 2-year follow-up radiographic alignment were evaluated.

Among 386 patients (27 in group A and 359 in group NA1), autoimmune patients had a higher incidence of respiratory complications (11.1% vs 2.2%, p = 0.036), gastrointestinal complications (14.8% vs 3.1%, p = 0.016), urinary tract infections (14.8% vs 3.1%, p = 0.016), cholecystitis (7.4% vs 0%, p = 0.005), and fever of unknown origin (14.8% vs 0%, p < 0.001). Autoimmune patients had worse preoperative ODI (54.2 vs 44.7, p = 0.004) and 2-year follow-up Scoliosis Research Society 22-item Questionnaire (SRS-22) scores (3.1 vs 3.5, p = 0.039), with higher preoperative sacral slope (23.4° vs 17.8°, p = 0.020). Propensity-score matching for age and sex yielded 27 pairs (group A and group NA2). Having at least one medical complication (group A 74.1% vs group NA2 22.2%, p < 0.001), total complications per person (1.3 vs 0.3, p = 0.010), prognostic nutrition index (44.8 vs 48.6, p = 0.034), steroid use (51.9% vs 0%, p < 0.001), immunosuppressant use (48.1% vs 0%, p < 0.001), length of hospital stay (38 vs 27 days, p = 0.018), and discharge to care facility (29.6% vs 7.4%, p = 0.036) were higher in group A. Preoperative ODI (54.2 vs 43.2, p = 0.011) and 2-year follow-up SRS-22 scores (3.1 vs 3.6 p = 0.019) were worse in group A. No differences were observed in radiographic alignment.

Patients with autoimmune disease had higher complication rates and worse PROMs following ASD surgery in this study. There was no difference in spinal alignment compared with controls. Multidisciplinary planning and full disclosure of possible adverse effects should be completed prior to correction of ASD in patients with autoimmune disease.

