SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Methylation of phase II metabolites of endogenous anabolic androgenic steroids to improve analytical performance.

Apr 22, 2024

Contributors: Sandra Pfeffer,Guenter Gmeiner,Guro Forsdahl

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Sandra Pfeffer

    Department of Pharmacy, UiT – The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, Norway.

    Doping Control Laboratory, Seibersdorf Labor GmbH, Seibersdorf, Austria.

    Guenter Gmeiner

    Doping Control Laboratory, Seibersdorf Labor GmbH, Seibersdorf, Austria.

    Guro Forsdahl

    Department of Pharmacy, UiT – The Arctic University of Norway, Tromsø, Norway.

    Doping Control Laboratory, Seibersdorf Labor GmbH, Seibersdorf, Austria.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement