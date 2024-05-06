miR-3653-3p Expression in PBMCs: Unveiling the Diagnostic Potential for Ovarian Cancer.

Ovarian cancer is typically diagnosed at an advanced stage, recurs early and often, and currently lacks effective treatment. Therefore, overall survival and progression-free survival are relatively short for this disease. Sensitive and specific biomarkers for early diagnosis and follow-up for effective treatment of the disease are currently lacking. MicroRNA (miRNA/miR) expression studies are widely used in cancer research. Disruption or malfunction of miRNAs, a class of noncoding small RNAs, has been implicated in cancer progression in several publications. Of note, the expression of a series of miRNAs is known to differ in ovarian cancer. In cancer research, it is crucial to analyze expression patterns in both cancer patients and healthy individuals to identify cancer-specific biological markers and to understand their role in cancer. In the present study, the expression levels of miR-3653-3p in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of 150 patients with high-risk ovarian cancer were determined, including those with a family history of cancer or an early-age diagnosis of ovarian cancer, as well as 100 healthy individuals. The results were then compared between the two groups. The expression level of miR-3653-3p in the PBMCs of patients with ovarian cancer was determined to be 9.49-fold higher than that in the healthy control group, and this result was statistically significant (P < 0.001). In addition, receiver-operating characteristic curve analysis of PBMC showed statistical significance of miR-3653-3p in discriminating ovarian cancer patients from healthy subjects (P < 0.001). These results suggest that miR-3653-3p detected in peripheral blood may be used as a non-invasive biomarker for ovarian cancer.© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature.

Author admin