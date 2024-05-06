SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


miR-3653-3p Expression in PBMCs: Unveiling the Diagnostic Potential for Ovarian Cancer.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Fatma Seher Pektopal Delek,Şeref Buğra Tunçer,Demet Akdeniz Ödemiş,Seda Kılıç Erciyas,Özge Şükrüoğlu Erdoğan,Pınar Saip,Hülya Yazıcı

  • Fatma Seher Pektopal Delek

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Institute of Health Sciences, Istanbul University, Vezneciler-Fatih, 32416, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Şeref Buğra Tunçer

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Demet Akdeniz Ödemiş

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Seda Kılıç Erciyas

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Özge Şükrüoğlu Erdoğan

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Pınar Saip

    Department of Clinical Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye.

    Hülya Yazıcı

    Division of Cancer Genetics, Department of Basic Oncology, Oncology Institute, Istanbul University, Çapa-Fatih, 34093, Istanbul, Türkiye. hulyayazici67@gmail.com.

    Department of Medical Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Medicine, Istanbul Arel University, Cevizlibağ-Zeytinburnu, 34010, Istanbul, Türkiye. hulyayazici67@gmail.com.

