Mitovesicles secreted into the extracellular space of brains with mitochondrial dysfunction impair synaptic plasticity.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Pasquale D'Acunzo,Elentina K Argyrousi,Jonathan M Ungania,Yohan Kim,Steven DeRosa,Monika Pawlik,Chris N Goulbourne,Ottavio Arancio,Efrat Levy

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Pasquale D’Acunzo

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Department of Psychiatry, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, 10016, New York, NY, USA.

    Elentina K Argyrousi

    Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain, Columbia University, 10027, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Medicine, Columbia University, 10027, New York, NY, USA.

    Jonathan M Ungania

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Yohan Kim

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Department of Psychiatry, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, 10016, New York, NY, USA.

    Steven DeRosa

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Monika Pawlik

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Chris N Goulbourne

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA.

    Ottavio Arancio

    Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain, Columbia University, 10027, New York, NY, USA.

    Department of Medicine, Columbia University, 10027, New York, NY, USA.

    Efrat Levy

    Center for Dementia Research, Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, 10962, Orangeburg, NY, USA. Efrat.Levy@NKI.rfmh.org.

    Department of Psychiatry, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, 10016, New York, NY, USA. Efrat.Levy@NKI.rfmh.org.

    Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Pharmacology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, 10027, New York, NY, USA. Efrat.Levy@NKI.rfmh.org.

    NYU Neuroscience Institute, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, 10016, New York, NY, USA. Efrat.Levy@NKI.rfmh.org.

