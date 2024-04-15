Mitovesicles secreted into the extracellular space of brains with mitochondrial dysfunction impair synaptic plasticity.

Hypometabolism tied to mitochondrial dysfunction occurs in the aging brain and in neurodegenerative disorders, including in Alzheimer’s disease, in Down syndrome, and in mouse models of these conditions. We have previously shown that mitovesicles, small extracellular vesicles (EVs) of mitochondrial origin, are altered in content and abundance in multiple brain conditions characterized by mitochondrial dysfunction. However, given their recent discovery, it is yet to be explored what mitovesicles regulate and modify, both under physiological conditions and in the diseased brain. In this study, we investigated the effects of mitovesicles on synaptic function, and the molecular players involved.

Hippocampal slices from wild-type mice were perfused with the three known types of EVs, mitovesicles, microvesicles, or exosomes, isolated from the brain of a mouse model of Down syndrome or of a diploid control and long-term potentiation (LTP) recorded. The role of the monoamine oxidases type B (MAO-B) and type A (MAO-A) in mitovesicle-driven LTP impairments was addressed by treatment of mitovesicles with the irreversible MAO inhibitors pargyline and clorgiline prior to perfusion of the hippocampal slices.

Mitovesicles from the brain of the Down syndrome model reduced LTP within minutes of mitovesicle addition. Mitovesicles isolated from control brains did not trigger electrophysiological effects, nor did other types of brain EVs (microvesicles and exosomes) from any genotype tested. Depleting mitovesicles of their MAO-B, but not MAO-A, activity eliminated their ability to alter LTP.

Mitovesicle impairment of LTP is a previously undescribed paracrine-like mechanism by which EVs modulate synaptic activity, demonstrating that mitovesicles are active participants in the propagation of cellular and functional homeostatic changes in the context of neurodegenerative disorders.

