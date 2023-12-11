 Multi-Organ Increase in Norepinephrine Levels after Central Leptin Administration and Diet-Induced Obesity. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Multi-Organ Increase in Norepinephrine Levels after Central Leptin Administration and Diet-Induced Obesity.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Daniela Fernandois,María Jesús Vázquez,Alexia Barroso,Alfonso H Paredes,Manuel Tena-Sempere,Gonzalo Cruz

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Daniela Fernandois

    Center for Neurobiochemical Studies in Endocrine Diseases, Laboratory of Neurobiochemistry, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Universidad de Chile, Santiago 7820436, Chile.

    María Jesús Vázquez

    Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology, University of Córdoba, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Fisiopatología de la Obesidad y Nutrición, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, 28029 Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto Maimónides de Investigación Biomédica de Córdoba, Hospital Universitario Reina Sofia, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Alexia Barroso

    Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology, University of Córdoba, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Fisiopatología de la Obesidad y Nutrición, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, 28029 Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto Maimónides de Investigación Biomédica de Córdoba, Hospital Universitario Reina Sofia, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Alfonso H Paredes

    Center for Neurobiochemical Studies in Endocrine Diseases, Laboratory of Neurobiochemistry, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Universidad de Chile, Santiago 7820436, Chile.

    Manuel Tena-Sempere

    Department of Cell Biology, Physiology and Immunology, University of Córdoba, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red Fisiopatología de la Obesidad y Nutrición, Instituto de Salud Carlos III, 28029 Madrid, Spain.

    Instituto Maimónides de Investigación Biomédica de Córdoba, Hospital Universitario Reina Sofia, 14004 Cordoba, Spain.

    Gonzalo Cruz

    Instituto de Fisiología, Facultad de Ciencias, Universidad de Valparaíso, Valparaiso 2360102, Chile.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST