Naringenin ameliorates amyloid-β pathology and neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia characterized by amyloid-β (Aβ) deposition, tau hyperphosphorylation, and neuroinflammation. Naringenin (NRG), a natural flavonoid widely present in citrus fruits, has been reported can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and exert anti-inflammatory effects in the central nervous system. Here, we investigate the protective effects of long-term NRG treatment on AD. The novel object recognition test and Morris water maze test reveal that NRG treatment can improve the learning and memory ability of APP/PS1 mice. Besides, we find that NRG can significantly reduce Aβ deposition, microglial and astrocytic activation, and pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in APP/PS1 mice. Results further show that NRG effectively decreases pro-inflammatory cytokines in LPS/Aβ-stimulated BV2 cells. Lastly, the molecular mechanistic study reveals that NRG attenuates neuroinflammatory responses via inhibition of the MAPK signaling pathway in vivo and in vitro. Overall, NRG may emerge as a promising compound for the prevention and treatment of AD.© 2024. The Author(s).

