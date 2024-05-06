Novel therapeutic strategies for rare mutations in non-small cell lung cancer.

Lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer-related mortality. Over the past two decades, the management of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has undergone a significant revolution. Since the first identification of activating mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene in 2004, several genetic aberrations, such as anaplastic lymphoma kinase rearrangements (ALK), neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) and hepatocyte growth factor receptor (MET), have been found. With the development of gene sequencing technology, the development of targeted drugs for rare mutations, such as multikinase inhibitors, has provided new strategies for treating lung cancer patients with rare mutations. Patients who harbor this type of oncologic driver might acquire a greater survival benefit from the use of targeted therapy than from the use of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. To date, more new agents and regimens can achieve satisfactory results in patients with NSCLC. In this review, we focus on recent advances and highlight the new approval of molecular targeted therapy for NSCLC patients with rare oncologic drivers.© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin