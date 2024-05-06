Ocular complications in adults with psoriasis: a cross-sectional study in a referral center in Brazil.

There is limited literature on the ocular manifestations in patients with psoriasis. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the prevalence of and factors associated with ocular manifestations in adults with psoriasis.

This cross-sectional study included Brazilian adults with psoriasis. The dermatological evaluation included diagnosis, clinical form, Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) measurement, and location of the lesions. Patients underwent a full ophthalmological examination, including the Schirmer I test, Rose Bengala staining, and tear breakup time tests. The results were analyzed using chi-square and Pearson’s linear correlation tests.

Of the 130 patients assessed, 118 (90.8%) exhibited ocular abnormalities, with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) being the most prevalent (59.2%), followed by dry eye disease (DED) (56.2%). A significant correlation was observed between MGD and PASI (p = 0.05), and between MGD and certain treatment modalities. DED was significantly associated with PASI (p < 0.05). Concurrent use of acitretin was identified as an independent predictor of MGD (odds ratio [OR] = 3.5, p < 0.05), whereas PASI was a protective factor against DED (OR = 0.39, p < 0.01).

Given the high prevalence of eye disease among individuals with psoriasis, routine ophthalmological assessments are recommended to prevent possible ocular complications.

© 2024. The Author(s).

