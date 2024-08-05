Outcomes and complications of second-trimester induction of labor using laminaria and gemeprost: A single-center experience in Japan.

To document the outcomes of second-trimester induction of labor with laminaria cervical dilation followed by gemeprost vaginal tablets, with a particular emphasis on its complications.

This was a single-center retrospective cohort study of women who experienced medical abortions between 12 and 21 weeks of gestation from January 2016 to July 2021. Procedures were performed with three laminaria cervical dilation for 2 days followed by the administration of gemeprost (1 mg, vaginal tablet) every 3 h with a maximum of five tablets per day. Epidural anesthesia was provided upon request. The primary outcome was successful labor induction, which was defined as fetal expulsion without assisted surgical procedures. Other maternal outcomes, complications and related interventions during and after the procedure were assessed.

Among 319 women, 313 (98.1%) experienced successful labor induction with a median of one gemeprost tablet. The median blood loss during the abortion was 145 mL, and three women (0.9%) required blood transfusion. Fever was observed in 19 women (6.0%) during hospitalization, although most cases were drug fever. Thirteen women (4.1%) had abnormal uterine bleeding ~24 days after the abortion. Eleven cases (3.4%) were associated with retained products of conception, of which three cases required uterine artery embolization and three needed surgical curettage.

Second-trimester induction of labor with laminaria cervical dilation and subsequent gemeprost vaginal tablets is a reliable method for completing medical abortions. Abnormal uterine bleeding several weeks after abortion is suspected to be a retained product of conception that could require invasive treatment.

