Pelvic floor and sexual function 3 years after hysterectomy – A prospective cohort study.

Long term effects after hysterectomy, such as a worsening of pelvic floor and sexual function, have been studied with diverse results. Therefore, we investigated the long-term effects of hysterectomy for benign indication on pelvic floor and sexual function as well as differences in outcome depending on mode of hysterectomy.

In a prospective clinical cohort study, we included 260 women scheduled for hysterectomy who answered validated questionnaires; pelvic floor impact questionnaire (PFIQ-7), pelvic floor distress inventory (PFDI-20) and female sexual function index (FSFI). Participants were followed up to 3 years after surgery. Nonparametric statistics and mixed effect models were used in analyses of the data.

After exclusions, 242 women remained in the study, with a response rate at the 3-year follow-up of 154/242 (63.6%) for all questionnaires. There was an improvement of pelvic floor function with a mean score of PFIQ-7 at baseline of 42.5 (SD 51.7) and at 3 years 22.7 (SD 49.4), (p < 0.001) and mean score of PFDI-20 at baseline was 69.6 (SD 51.1) and at 3 years 56.2 (SD 54.6), (p = 0.001). A deterioration of sexual function was seen among the sexually active women after 3 years with a mean score of FSFI at baseline 25.2 (SD 6.6) and after 3 years 21.6 (SD 10.1), (p < 0.001). However, this was not consistent with the unaltered sexual function for the whole cohort. No difference in pelvic floor or sexual function was detected when comparing robotic assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy, laparoscopic hysterectomy and abdominal hysterectomy.

Three years after surgery robotic assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy, total laparoscopic hysterectomy and abdominal hysterectomy improve pelvic floor function to the same extent. Among the sexually active women, a decline of sexual function was seen after 3 years, not consistent with the entire cohort and independent of surgical methods. Whether this is a trend associated with aging or menopausal transition remains to be studied.

© 2023 The Authors. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of Nordic Federation of Societies of Obstetrics and Gynecology (NFOG).

Author admin