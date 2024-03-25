Phytotherapeutic approach for conquering menopausal syndrome and osteoporosis.

Women face a significant change in their reproductive health as menopause sets in. It is marred with numerous physiological changes that negatively impact their quality of life. This universal, transition phase is associated with menopausal and postmenopausal syndrome, which may spread over 2-10 years. This creates a depletion of female hormones causing physical, mental, sexual and social problems and may, later on, manifest as postmenopausal osteoporosis leading to weak bones, causing fractures and ultimately morbidity and mortality. Menopausal hormone therapy generally encompasses the correction of hormone balance through various pharmacological agents, but the associated side effects often lead to cessation of therapy with poor clinical outcomes. However, it has been noticed that phytotherapeutics is trusted by women for the amelioration of symptoms related to menopause and for improving bone health. This could primarily be due to their reduced side effects and lesser costs. This review attempts to bring forth the suitability of phytotherapeutics/herbals for the management of menopausal, postmenopausal syndrome, and menopausal osteoporosis through several published research. It tries to enlist the available botanicals with their key constituents and mechanism of action for mitigating symptoms associated with menopause as well as osteoporosis. It also includes a list of a few herbal commercial products available for these complications. The article also intends to collate the findings of various clinical trials and patents available in this field and provide a window for newer research avenues in this highly important yet ignored health segment.© 2024 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Author admin