Predicting Hospital Stay Duration in Postoperative Abdominopelvic Cancer Patients

The following is a summary of “Smartphone-based inertial measurements during Chester step test as a predictor of length of hospital stay in abdominopelvic cancer postoperative period: a prospective cohort study,” published in the February 2024 issue of Surgery by Nascimento et al.

This study aimed to explore the potential of utilizing smartphone gyroscope data obtained during the Chester step (CST) test to predict postoperative hospital stay duration in cancer patients undergoing abdominopelvic surgery, thereby enhancing the sensitivity of functional capacity assessment. Employing a prospective, quantitative, descriptive, and inferential observational cohort design, the study evaluated 51 patients utilizing the CST in conjunction with smartphone gyroscope technology. Multivariate linear regression analysis was employed to assess the predictive value of the CST parameters. Results revealed that patients exhibiting lower root mean square (RMS) amplitude and higher peak power during stage 1 of the CST experienced longer hospital stays 30 days post-surgery.

Moreover, as the CST progressed to stage 3, there was an observed increase in work performed, suggesting a potential association between work output and functional capacity. Additionally, high VO2MAX levels appeared to predict prolonged hospitalization in patients completing levels 3 and 4 of the CST. Ultimately, using the gyroscope demonstrated superior accuracy in detecting mobility changes, particularly for patients at stage 1 of the CST, while VO2MAX emerged as a robust predictor of extended hospital stays from stage 3 onwards.

However, the assessment of work output could have been more precise in determining true functional capacity. These findings underscore the potential utility of smartphone-based inertial measurements in preoperative functional capacity assessment and prognostication of postoperative outcomes in abdominopelvic cancer patients.

Source: wjso.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12957-024-03337-1