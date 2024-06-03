Psoriasis knowledge gaps and misconceptions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions: patients’ survey-based study.

Misconceptions among psoriatic patients often lead to a negative impact on disease outcomes.

Our main target was knowledge assessment among a sample of psoriatic patients in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where data are scarce.

The present study is a cross-sectional descriptive survey. It consists of an online questionnaire comprising 19 questions designed to assess psoriasis knowledge and five demographic questions. The questionnaire link was posted on the official Facebook page of the Kasr Al Ainy Psoriasis Unit (KAPU).

The questionnaire was taken by 527 participants, but only 396 responses were complete and adequate for analysis. The mean psoriasis knowledge score was higher in females (P = 0.005) and participants with advanced education degrees (P < 0.001). Patients reporting regular follow-ups with dermatologists were more likely to acknowledge joint involvement (P = 0.044) but also incorrectly assume biologics are a final cure (P = 0.038). In addition, they were more likely to assume psoriasis affects pregnancy (P = 0.013). Patients with a family history of psoriasis showed a better mean knowledge score than those without (P = 0.01). Only 54.55% of participants reported knowledge of possible disease exacerbation by drugs. A minority (26.77%) of our patients responded that a diet change could not permanently cure psoriasis.

This study reports knowledge gaps in a cohort of Arabic-speaking psoriasis patients, especially regarding areas of extracutaneous involvement, the hereditary nature of the disease, and the effect of psoriasis on pregnancy and fertility. Most participants were unaware that biological therapy and a change in diet do not offer a permanent cure. Dermatologists in our region must reach out to their patients and correct the various misconceptions reported in this study.

