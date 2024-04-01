SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Quercetin prophylaxis protects the kidneys by modulating the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone axis under acute hypobaric hypoxic stress.

Apr 01, 2024

Contributors: Vaishnavi Rathi,Sarada S K Sagi,Amit Kumar Yadav,Manoj Kumar,Rajeev Varshney

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Vaishnavi Rathi

    Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DRDO, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, New Delhi, 110054, India.

    Sarada S K Sagi

    Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DRDO, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, New Delhi, 110054, India. saradasurya38@gmail.com.

    Amit Kumar Yadav

    Department of Biophysics, All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, India.

    Manoj Kumar

    Department of Biophysics, All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi, India.

    Rajeev Varshney

    Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, DRDO, Lucknow Road, Timarpur, New Delhi, 110054, India.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement