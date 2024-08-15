SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Reducing Post-Lung Cancer Surgery Symptom Burden With ePRO-Based Symptom Management

Aug 15, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Dai W, et al. Electronic Patient-reported outcome–based symptom management versus usual care after lung cancer surgery: long-term results of a multicenter, randomized, controlled trial. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(18):2126-2131. doi:10.1200/JCO.23.01854

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Department of Thoracic Surgery
    Sichuan Clinical Research Center for Cancer
    Sichuan, China

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt