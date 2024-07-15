Role of elective neck dissection in cT2N0 maxillary sinus squamous cell carcinoma.

Our objective was to examine the impact of elective neck dissection (END) on the prognosis of patients with cT2N0 maxillary sinus squamous cell carcinoma (MS-SCC) and to determine factors that predict the occurrence of occult metastasis in this patient population. A retrospective analysis was conducted using data from the SEER database. Patients with cT2N0 MS-SCC were included in the study and divided into two groups: those who received END and those who did not. The impact of END on disease-specific survival (DSS) and overall survival (OS) was assessed using propensity score matching. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to determine predictors for occult metastasis. A total of 180 patients were included in the study, with 40 cases receiving END. Following propensity score matching, patients treated with END and those without showed similar DSS and OS rates. Occult metastasis was observed in 9 patients, corresponding to a rate of 22.5%. High-grade tumors were independently associated with a higher risk of occult metastasis compared to low-grade tumors (hazard ratio 1.52, 95% confidence interval 1.17-2.00). cT2 MS-SCC carries an occult metastasis rate of 22.5%, with histologic grade being the primary determinant of occult metastasis. END does not confer a significant survival benefit in this patient population.© 2024. The Author(s).

