SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Shared Genetic Determinants of Schizophrenia and Autism Spectrum Disorder Implicate Opposite Risk Patterns: A Genome-Wide Analysis of Common Variants.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Yu Chen,Wenqiang Li,Luxian Lv,Weihua Yue

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Yu Chen

    Department of Psychiatry, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Key Lab of Biological Psychiatry, International Joint Research Laboratory for Psychiatry and Neuroscience of Henan, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Collaborative Innovation Center of Prevention and Treatment of Mental Disorder, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Institute of Mental Health, Peking University Sixth Hospital, Beijing, China.

    NHC Key Laboratory of Mental Health (Peking University), National Clinical Research Center for Mental Disorders (Peking University Sixth Hospital), Beijing, China.

    Wenqiang Li

    Department of Psychiatry, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Key Lab of Biological Psychiatry, International Joint Research Laboratory for Psychiatry and Neuroscience of Henan, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Collaborative Innovation Center of Prevention and Treatment of Mental Disorder, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Luxian Lv

    Department of Psychiatry, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Key Lab of Biological Psychiatry, International Joint Research Laboratory for Psychiatry and Neuroscience of Henan, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Collaborative Innovation Center of Prevention and Treatment of Mental Disorder, Xinxiang Medical University, Xinxiang, Henan, China.

    Henan Province People’s Hospital, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Weihua Yue

    Institute of Mental Health, Peking University Sixth Hospital, Beijing, China.

    NHC Key Laboratory of Mental Health (Peking University), National Clinical Research Center for Mental Disorders (Peking University Sixth Hospital), Beijing, China.

    PKU-IDG/McGovern Institute for Brain Research, Peking University, Beijing, China.

    Research Unit of Diagnosis and Treatment of Mood Cognitive Disorder (2018RU006), Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement