Steroid therapy in acute exacerbation of fibrotic interstitial lung disease.

Evidence for the benefit of steroid therapy in acute exacerbations (AEs) of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is limited; however, they remain a cornerstone of management in other fibrotic interstitial lung diseases. This retrospective observational study assesses the effect of steroid treatment on in-hospital mortality in patients with acute exacerbation of fibrotic interstitial lung disease (AE-FILD) including IPF and non-IPF ILDs.

AE-FILD cases over a 10-year period were filtered using a code-based algorithm followed by individual case evaluation. Binary logistic regression analysis was used to assess the relationship between corticosteroid treatment (defined as ≥0.5 mg/kg/day of prednisolone-equivalent for ≥3 days within the first 72 h of admission) and in-hospital mortality or need for lung transplantation. Secondary outcomes included readmission, overall survival, requirement for domiciliary oxygen and rehabilitation.

Across two centres a total of 107 AE-FILD subjects were included, of which 46 patients (43%) received acute steroid treatment. The steroid cohort was of younger age with fewer comorbidities but had higher oxygen requirements. Pre-admission FVC and DLCO, distribution of diagnoses and smoking history were similar. The mean steroid treatment dose was 4.59 mg/kg/day. Steroid use appeared to be associated with increased risk of inpatient mortality or transplantation (OR 4.11; 95% CI 1.00-16.83; p = 0.049). In the steroid group, there appeared to be a reduced risk of all-cause mortality in non-IPF patients (HR 0.21; 95% CI 0.04-0.96; p = 0.04) compared to their IPF counterparts. Median survival was reduced in the steroid group (221 vs. 520.5 days) with increased risk of all-cause mortality (HR 3.25; 95% CI 1.56-6.77; p < 0.01).

In this two-centre retrospective study of 107 patients, AE-FILD demonstrates a high risk of mortality, at a level similar to that seen for AE-IPF, despite steroid treatment. Clinicians should consider other precipitating factors for exacerbations and use steroids judiciously. Further prospective trials are needed to determine the role of corticosteroids in AE-FILD.

