Surveillance of close contacts of patients with infectious tuberculosis: a prospective cohort study.

A long-term follow-up of close contacts to monitor their infection status is essential to formulate a promising screening strategy. The study aimed to assess the dynamics of tuberculosis (TB) infection using Interferon-γ release assay (IGRA) and determine risk factors associated with TB infection.

Definite TB patients were interviewed and their household contacts were screened for TB infection by IGRA during 12-month longitudinal investigation.

We included in our analyses 184 household contacts of 92 index TB patients. 87 individuals (47.3%) in contact group progressed to TB infection, of whom 86 developed into IGRA positive within 24 weeks. Close contacts with a higher age and comorbidities are easier to exhibit TB infection. Analysis showed that risk factors for becoming IGRA-positive individuals included residence, older age, comorbidities, BCG scar and high bacterial load. Contacts with BCG scar had a lower IGRA-positive rate.

IGRA conversion generally occurs within 24 weeks after exposure. The TB transmission happens since subclinical TB stage and the presence of BCG scar is an independent protective factor reducing risk of TB infection among close contacts. Repeated IGRA tests are sensible to conducted among close contacts at 24 weeks after exposure to identify the IGRA-positive individuals.

© 2024. The Author(s).

