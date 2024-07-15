Thyroid complications after hemopoietic stem cell transplantation in children and adolescents.

To evaluate the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction and its association with possible contributing factors related to diagnosis and treatment in children who received hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in the only national transplant unit in Greece.

This is an observational, retrospective, single center cohort study that included 194 patients (58.6% boys) who survived for at least 1 year following allogeneic HSCT. Conditioning regimens depended upon diagnosis and protocols active at the time of transplantation. Some patients received irradiation, either central nervous system prophylaxis (n = 20), or total body irradiation (TBI) (n = 8). Thyroid gland evaluation included thyroid-stimulating hormone, free thyroxine, thyroid autoantibodies, and sonogram. Univariate and multivariate logistic models were used to examine the association of the above-mentioned factors with hypothyroidism.

The mean age at diagnosis and at bone marrow transplant (BMT) in years was 7.51 ± 0.46 and 7.58 ± 0.36, respectively. The median follow-up time was 4.83 years. Hypothyroidism was detected in 33 cases (17.7%), four of those patients having received TBI. Factors contributing to hypothyroidism as per the multivariate analysis were male sex, [OR: 3.005, 95% CI (1.145-7.890)], irradiation, [OR: 2.876, 95% CI (1.120-7.386)], and years after HSCT [OR: 1.148, 95% CI (1.042-1.266)], while malignancy was identified only in the univariate analysis. The multivariate model presents a good class separation capacity [AUC = 72%, 95% CI (61.4%-82.4%)], Two patients had papillary thyroid cancer, both among children who had received TBI.

These data highlight the fact that male sex and radiotherapy are two independent factors that lead to increased risk for hypothyroidism. Furthermore, the prevalence of hypothyroidism increases with time post HSCT.

