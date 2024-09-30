Toxoplasma Gondii in humans, animals and in the environment in Morocco: a literature review.

Toxoplasmosis, caused by Toxoplasma gondii, has the unsettling ability to infect nearly every warm-blooded vertebrate. When transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, it can lead to congenital toxoplasmosis in newborns, which may have severe and even fatal outcomes. Moreover, this parasite is a significant cause of reproductive issues in cattle. The aim of this literature review was to compile and synthesize information on the epidemiology and clinical features of naturally occurring Toxoplasma gondii infections in both humans and animals, as well as to assess the occurrence of oocysts in the environmental matrices in Morocco. To achieve these objectives, data were sourced from four electronic databases: PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and Google Scholar. A total of 32 articles published between January 1, 2000, and January 31, 2024, met the inclusion criteria. The findings indicated that the seroprevalence of T. gondii among pregnant women varied by city and appeared to be lower in drier climates. The study identified several risk factors associated with T. gondii infection among women in Morocco, including direct contact with soil, failure to wash fruits and vegetables before eating, limited education, and reliance on well water for drinking. Moreover, there is a limited amount of serological data on T. gondii in animals. In Morocco, the prevalence of this parasite can reach up to 30% in sheep, while it stands at 8.5% in cattle and goats. Leafy greens are particularly prone to hosting pathogens and are associated with foodborne outbreaks. In Morocco, the prevalence of T. gondii in leafy vegetables is around 16%, although soil analyses have not found any oocysts. This review offers a thorough epidemiological overview of T. gondii infections in Morocco, serving as a valuable resource for researchers and aiding in the development of control and prevention programs.© 2024. The Author(s).

