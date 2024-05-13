SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Unlocking the complete blood count as a risk stratification tool for breast cancer using machine learning: a large scale retrospective study.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Daniella Castro Araujo,Bruno Aragão Rocha,Karina Braga Gomes,Daniel Noce da Silva,Vinicius Moura Ribeiro,Marco Aurelio Kohara,Fernanda Tostes Marana,Renata Andrade Bitar,Adriano Alonso Veloso,Maria Carolina Pintao,Flavia Helena da Silva,Celso Ferraz Viana,Pedro Henrique Araújo de Souza,Ismael Dale Cotrim Guerreiro da Silva

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Daniella Castro Araujo

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil. danicastroaraujo@gmail.com.

    Departamento de Ciências da Computação, Instituto de Ciências Exatas, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais/UFMG, Campus Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. danicastroaraujo@gmail.com.

    Bruno Aragão Rocha

    Grupo Fleury, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Karina Braga Gomes

    Departamento de Análises Clínicas e Toxicológicas, Faculdade de Farmácia, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais/UFMG, Campus Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

    Daniel Noce da Silva

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Vinicius Moura Ribeiro

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Marco Aurelio Kohara

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Fernanda Tostes Marana

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Renata Andrade Bitar

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Adriano Alonso Veloso

    Departamento de Ciências da Computação, Instituto de Ciências Exatas, Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais/UFMG, Campus Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

    Maria Carolina Pintao

    Grupo Fleury, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Flavia Helena da Silva

    Grupo Fleury, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Celso Ferraz Viana

    Grupo Fleury, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Pedro Henrique Araújo de Souza

    Huna, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Department of Oncology Clinical Research, Instituto Nacional de Câncer (INCA), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Ismael Dale Cotrim Guerreiro da Silva

    Grupo Fleury, São Paulo, Brazil.

    Department of Gynecology, Escola Paulista de Medicina, Federal University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement