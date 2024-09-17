When Should You Refer Patients With COPD to Palliative Care?

Photo Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Researchers identified 17 major and 30 minor criteria to guide physicians in referring their patients with COPD to specialty palliative care.

Identifying appropriate patients with COPD for specialist outpatient palliative care can be challenging, highlighting a need for clearer criteria for palliative care referrals. Jennifer Philip and colleagues identified potential referral criteria in a Delphi study published in Thorax.

“Early palliative care offers important benefits for people with COPD and their families, but currently access to these services is variable, and usually late,” Phillip told Physician’s Weekly. “These criteria have been developed to act as a prompt for clinicians to consider palliative care referral. Using these criteria will reduce the variation in care currently observed.”

Surveying Experts

The Delphi study started with the creation of a steering committee of experts in respiratory medicine, palliative care, and primary care. Committee members were from Australia, Japan, Taiwan, the US, the UK, Sweden and Chile.

Eligible panelists received three surveys; each was open for 4 weeks, and surveys were spaced 4 weeks apart. In the first survey, experts ranked 81 criteria on a Likert scale from 1-5.

The steering committee grouped the criteria into eight categories:

Hospital utilization

Respiratory therapies

Distressing symptoms

Exacerbation

Prognosis

Functional impairment

Comorbidities and complications

Psychosocial factors

In the second survey, experts were asked to rank the criteria into three categories: major (triggering referral on its own), minor (leading to referral when seen in combination with at least one other minor criteria) and inappropriate (not triggering a referral).

For the third survey, experts confirmed any criteria that showed 70% or more consensus in survey two.

What Are the Major Criteria?

Seventeen major criteria emerged, which fell into three categories: health services, presence of symptoms or psychosocial needs, and withdrawal of life-prolonging interventions.

The seventeen major criteria were:

Two or more hospitalizations in the past 3 months

Two or more ICU episodes in the past 12 months

Use of non-invasive ventilation

Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) due to acute or acute-on-chronic respiratory failure (past 6 months)

Need for home NIV

Lung transplantation assessment

Episode of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation use (past 12 months)

Severe chronic breathlessness

Severe physical symptoms

Severe emotional symptoms

Severe physical symptoms

Severe existential dread

Request for assisted suicide

Patient or family request or distress

Withdrawal or de-escalation of life-prolonging interventions

Life expectancy of six months or less

Patient walks less than 100 meters in 6 minute walk test

Karnofsky performance status is 30 or less, but no risk of death is indicated

What Are the Minor Criteria?

The group reached consensus on 30 minor criteria. When two or more minor criteria are present, a physician should refer a patient with COPD to palliative care.

The 30 minor criteria were:

One or more advanced chronic medical conditions other than COPD

Chronic hypercapnia greater than 65 mm Hg

Hypoxemia less than 55 mm Hg

Cognitive impairment

Two or more incidents of community-managed exacerbation of COPD during the past 3 months

Continuous systemic corticosteroids required for 3 or more months in the past 12 months

Unresponsive to usual treatment

A BODE index greater than or equal to seven

Life expectancy of 12 months or less

Patient walks less than 200 meters in 6 minute walk test

Karnofsky performance status 50

Cannot complete three or more basic daily activities without assistance

Consistent trajectory of decline

Referral for hospice or a discussion about hospice

Moderate chronic breathlessness

Moderate physical symptoms

Moderate emotional symptoms

Moderate spiritual/existential distress

Severe distress from a healthcare professional

Poor social support

Chronic opioid therapy

Patient does not elect life-sustaining treatments

Patient cannot make care decisions without assistance

Two or more ER visits within the past six months related to COPD or complications

Two or more hospitalizations related to COPD or complications in the past year

One or more ICU admissions for COPD or complications in the past year

One or more admissions to a high dependency unit due to COPD or complications within the last 6 months

Acute hospital stay of 14 days or more due to COPD or related complications

NIV use for acute or acute chronic respiratory failure in the past year

Home oxygen required

Limitations and Applications

Philip and the team noted only a small number of panelists were from South America and Asia, and none were from the Middle East or Africa. Still, the criteria were developed with diverse palliative care settings in mind.

“There are substantial differences in the systems and resources for care of people with COPD across the world. In developing these criteria, the international panel noted the importance of establishing consensus on best practice, which may then serve as a valuable focus for advocacy,” Philip says.