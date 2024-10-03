Women Continue to Face Significant Healthcare System Challenges 

Photo Credit: Salim Hanzaz

While Breast Cancer Awareness Month has greatly increased recognition of the gender health gap and enhanced measures to close the gap, women continue to face significant U.S. healthcare system challenges.

The Soliant Health 2024 State of Healthcare Report, based upon an independent survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults who received healthcare services in the last two years, and an internal survey of over 2,000 physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrators in the Soliant network, highlighted serious issues women face in misdiagnosis, access, and quality of care, while identifying healthcare “safe havens” for women.

Key insights included:

66% of women reported receiving a misdiagnosis in the last two years, and 63.5% identified “receiving a misdiagnosis” as a concern when receiving care in 2024.

Of patients who selected “receiving unsatisfactory or poor-quality care” as a concern for 2024, 65.3% were women.

60% of women in the U.S. are living with at least one chronic condition such as heart disease or diabetes.

Vermont, Oregon, and North Dakota were ranked the top states offering the best healthcare experiences for women.

Women in Montana reported having the worst healthcare experience. Montana had the highest rate of women who reported receiving a misdiagnosis and experiencing high wait times for care.

Montana also tied Wyoming and South Dakota for the rate of women who reported struggling to access affordable specialized care.

Women healthcare professionals reported worsening job burnout or mental health as the largest issue they’re facing working in healthcare.

Additionally, a survey conducted by Gallup for Hologic involving 4,001 women revealed a significant “Screening Action Gap” among U.S. women. Despite recognizing the importance of health screenings, 2 in 5 women, or 43%, skip or delay them, posing risks for preventable health issues. This gap is particularly concerning for screenings related to breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, which collectively result in over 70,000 deaths among U.S. women annually.

Continuing to examine the experiences and perceptions of patients and practitioners on the frontlines assists in identifying specific areas where improvements in women’s healthcare are most needed and offers insights into potential solutions for closing the gender healthcare gap.