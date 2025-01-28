Your Online Presence Could Be Your Liability: A Doctor’s Guide to Social Media Risks

Photo Credit: Boonstudio

Social media has become a valuable tool for doctors to use to build their professional reputations, engage with patients, and educate the public. It can also provide much-needed levity when sharing stories and connecting with others. Physicians are often part of vibrant and active social media groups, sharing success stories and reminding each other of why they chose this profession in the first place. Or the opposite–sharing frustrations when things are difficult. This is understandable. According to the writer Meghan Daum, “In a world of oversharing, we don’t want to be unknown or unseen. We don’t want to be left out.”

However, sharing on social media also comes with significant risks, particularly when oversharing, being overly emotional, or getting too political. Physicians must strike a delicate balance between connecting online and safeguarding their professional integrity, patient confidentiality, and personal boundaries. It’s important to be aware for your own sake and to train your staff as well.

“Social media is a powerful tool for physicians to educate, engage, and build trust with their communities, but it requires thoughtful navigation,” says Dana Corriel, MD, founder and CEO of SoMeDocs. “By maintaining professionalism, understanding your audience, and aligning your online presence with ethical standards and institutional policies, you can amplify your impact while avoiding potential pitfalls. It’s not just about what you share, but how and why you share it.”

Patient Privacy & HIPAA Violations

One of the biggest risks anyone in healthcare faces is inadvertently violating patient privacy. Even without naming a patient, sharing too many details about a patient or patient case can lead to a HIPAA violation if someone can identify the patient by the circumstances of the facts provided. I’ve had several physician clients fire staff members for this very reason. One involved a celebrity visiting the doctor’s office, and the staff member just had to post about it because they were so excited. Another client fired a staff member who posted on Instagram about how busy she was, featuring a photo of her messy desk, which showed printed copies of patient lab results. Violations can result in hefty fines, loss of licensure, and irreparable damage to your reputation. When posting an interesting medical case or success story, you must ensure that no protected health information is disclosed.

Professional Boundaries

Oversharing on social media can blur the line between professional and personal lives. A physician’s online presence is often perceived as an extension of their professional identity, so sharing personal opinions or controversial views can reflect poorly on their practice or cause patients to perceive them negatively. Regardless of who you vote for or what values you hold dear, part of being a successful physician is being able to treat people of different backgrounds, cultures, and belief systems. The more polarizing you are online, the more you may end up isolating your patient base.

Comments that may seem harmless in a personal context can be misinterpreted, leading to reputational damage or legal consequences. The same is true for casually sharing an article or link that hasn’t been properly vetted because you’re not considering it formal or work-related. If you’re linking or sharing something that may not be to the level expected of you, you could face criticism. Be cautious about what you share and to whom.

Legal & Employment Risks

Doctors employed by healthcare organizations must also be mindful of their employer’s social media policies. Posting opinions that conflict with the organization’s values or policies could result in disciplinary action or termination. Saying something on your personal account, especially if you are well-known in the community, may still be considered a reflection of the employer. Certain online statements about workplace conditions may be legally protected under labor laws, such as the National Labor Relations Act. This law safeguards employees’ rights to discuss wages, working conditions, or union activities, even on social media. Firing an employee for protected speech could expose the employer to legal liability. I always advise my groups to exercise caution before they start searching employee social media pages.

Best Practices for Doctors on Social Media

To navigate these challenges, when using social media, doctors should:

Not disclose protected health information regarding patients or cases.

Maintain a clear distinction between personal and professional accounts.

Review and adhere to employer social media policies–and if they are the employer, develop a policy for their staff.

Remember that nothing online is truly private.

By exercising caution and professionalism, doctors can reap the benefits of social media while protecting their reputation and maintaining the trust of their patients.