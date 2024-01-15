Efficacy of Dexamethasone in Reducing Pain and Inflammation and Accelerating Total Hip Arthroplasty Postoperative Recovery: A Randomized Controlled Trial.

To evaluate the efficacy of dexamethasone in reducing pain and accelerating recovery after total hip arthroplasty (THA).

A prospective randomized controlled trial.

A total of 98 patients who underwent THA received either low-dose (10 mg) dexamethasone (dexa group) or isotonic saline (placebo group). C-reactive protein and interleukin-6 levels were recorded at 24, 48, and 72 hours after surgery. Pain visual analog scale (VAS) score at rest and walking, the incidence of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), nausea VAS score, postoperative identity-consequence fatigue scale rating, antiemetic use, postoperative length of stay (PLOS), and complications were also recorded and compared.

Inflammatory marker (C-reactive protein and interleukin-6) levels at 24, 48, and 72 hours postoperatively in the dexa group were lower than that in the placebo group (P < .05). After 24 hours of rest, the dynamic pain VAS scores in the dexa group were lower than those in the placebo group (P < .05). The incidence of PONV, nausea VAS score, and identity-consequence fatigue scale score in the dexa group were lower than those in the placebo group (P < .05), and the dosages of analgesics and antiemetics were also lower (P < .05). In addition, PLOS in the dexa group was shorter than that in the placebo group (P .05).

Low-dose dexamethasone in the THA perioperative period can effectively reduce inflammatory marker levels, pain, nausea, postoperative fatigue, opioid analgesic use, and shorten PLOS without increasing complications.

