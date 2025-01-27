Evaluation of dry eye parameters and meibomian gland function using the Lipiscan system in male androgenetic alopecia patients.

The prevalence of male androgenetic alopecia is increasing worldwide. Evaluation of dry eye parameters and meibomian glands of male androgenetic alopecia patients may help to better understand the effect of this disease on dry eye and to provide appropriate treatment for these patients.

The aim of this work is to evaluate the relationship between male androgenetic alopecia, dry eye, and meibomian gland function.

A total of 80 eyes of 80 patients, 40 eyes of 40 patients diagnosed with male androgenetic alopecia, and 40 eyes of 40 healthy men were included. The presence of dry eye was evaluated with the Schirmer I test, invasive tear film break-up time (TBUT), Oxford scale scoring (cornea and conjunctiva staining), and the Ocular Surface Disease Index score. Evaluation of the eyelid meibomian glands was performed using the LipiScan System, and the descending meibomian glands for each eyelid were scored proportionally.

The average age of patients with androgenetic alopecia and the control group is 41.93 ± 6.65 and 40.75 ± 7.32 years, respectively ( = 0.413). The mean Schirmer I test score was statistically significantly lower in the androgenetic alopecia group ( = 0.001), and the mean Ocular Surface Disease Index score was significantly higher in the androgenetic alopecia group compared to the control group ( = 0.001). In the androgenetic alopecia group, mean TBUT was lower ( = 0.001) and mean Oxford scale score was higher ( = 0.009). Total, upper, and lower meibomian gland scores were statistically significantly higher in the androgenetic alopecia group ( = 0.001, = 0.001, and = 0.001, respectively).

There may be an association between male androgenetic alopecia and dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction. Male individuals with androgenetic alopecia should be closely followed for dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction.



