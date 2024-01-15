Experiences of people with multiple sclerosis and clinicians in using cognitive behavioural therapies for hidden symptoms: a systematic review and meta-aggregation.

Cognitive behavioural therapies (CBTs) are a standard of care for treatment of many ‘hidden symptoms’ in people with MS (PwMS), such as stress, depression, and fatigue. However, these interventions can vary widely in formatting and may not be tailored for PwMS. To optimize CBTs for MS, understanding the experiences of PwMS and clinicians is essential. This systematic review and meta-aggregation synthesizes existing qualitative data on stakeholder perspectives of CBTs for PwMS.

Systematic searches across five major electronic databases were conducted. Studies reporting qualitative data were identified. Two reviewers performed screening, quality assessment, data extraction, and certainty of evidence assessments. Meta-aggregation was performed as per the Joanna Briggs Institute approach, entailing qualitative data extraction, developing categories, and synthesizing overall findings.

Twenty-eight studies were included in this review, comprising data from 653 PwMS and 47 clinicians. In the meta-aggregation, 122 qualitative results were extracted and grouped into nine categories. Categories were then combined into six synthesized findings: (1) setting the context-life with MS, (2) reasons for participating in CBTs, (3) acceptability of and experiences with participating in CBTs, (4) perceived benefits of CBTs, (5) perceived challenges with CBTs, and (6) suggestions to improve CBTs for PwMS.

A range of benefits including psychological, social, and lifestyle improvements were reported, but varied based on the design of the CBT intervention. Future CBT interventions should be tailored to participant needs, delivered in group settings, offer online options, and be delivered by a trained facilitator familiar with MS. Further exploration of the ideal CBT design for PwMS, as well as engagement with caregivers and clinicians treating MS, is warranted.

