“Filler-Associated Acute Stroke Syndrome”: Classification, Predictive Modelling of Hyaluronidase Efficacy, and Updated Case Review on Neurological and Visual Complications.

The rising use of soft tissue fillers for aesthetic procedures has seen an increase in complications, including vascular occlusions and neurological symptoms that resemble stroke. This study synthesizes information on central nervous system (CNS) complications post-filler injections and evaluates the effectiveness of hyaluronidase (HYAL) treatment.

A thorough search of multiple databases, including PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, Web of Science, Google Scholar, and Cochrane, focused on publications from January 2014 to January 2024. Criteria for inclusion covered reviews and case reports that documented CNS complications related to soft tissue fillers. Advanced statistical and computational techniques, including logistic regression, machine learning, and Bayesian analysis, were utilized to dissect the factors influencing therapeutic outcomes.

The analysis integrated findings from 20 reviews and systematic analyses, with 379 cases reported since 2018. Hyaluronic acid (HA) was the most commonly used filler, particularly in nasal region injections. The average age of patients was 38, with a notable increase in case reports in 2020. Initial presentation data revealed that 60.9% of patients experienced no light perception, while ptosis and ophthalmoplegia were present in 54.3 and 42.7% of cases, respectively. The statistical and machine learning analyses did not establish a significant linkage between the HYAL dosage and patient recovery; however, the injection site emerged as a critical determinant.

The study concludes that HYAL treatment, while vital for managing complications, varies in effectiveness based on the injection site and the timing of administration. The non-Newtonian characteristics of HA fillers may also affect the incidence of complications. The findings advocate for tailored treatment strategies incorporating individual patient variables, emphasizing prompt and precise intervention to mitigate the adverse effects of soft tissue fillers.

This journal requires that authors assign a level of evidence to each article. For a full description of these Evidence-Based Medicine ratings, please refer to the Table of Contents or the online Instructions to Authors www.springer.com/00266 .

© 2024. Springer Science+Business Media, LLC, part of Springer Nature and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Author admin