Hormone replacement therapy and periodontitis progression in postmenopausal women: A prospective cohort study.

This study aimed to investigate the responses of periodontal environment to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in postmenopausal women with or without periodontitis.

HRT is a common and effective strategy for controlling menopausal symptoms, while the changes of periodontal environment under it, particularly in postmenopausal women with periodontitis, remain unclear.

As a prospective cohort study, a total of 97 postmenopausal women receiving HRT were screened, including 47 with and 50 without periodontitis. Correspondingly, 97 women did not receiving HRT were screened as controls during the same period. The full-mouth sulcus bleeding index (SBI), bleeding on probing (BOP), probing pocket depth (PPD), and clinical attachment level (CAL) were measured using periodontal probes. The levels of interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) in the gingival crevicular fluid were measured using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. In addition, cone beam computed tomography was performed to measure the alveolar bone height (ABH) and bone mineral density (BMD).

In postmenopausal women without periodontitis, no significantly changes on periodontal parameters were observed after HRT. In women with stage II periodontitis, SBI, BOP, IL-6, and TNF-α were significant decreased after one year and two years of HRT. Compared to the controls, women with stage II periodontitis who underwent HRT had significantly lower CAL and ABH and higher BMD in the second year. The incidence of at least one site with CAL increase ≥1 mm between baseline and 2 years was significantly lower in the HRT group than in the control group in women with stage II periodontitis. In addition, HRT was significantly associated with a decrease in SBI, BOP, IL-6, and TNF-α in the first year and with a decrease in CAL, SBI, BOP, IL-6, and ABH and an increase in BMD in the second year.

In postmenopausal women with stage II periodontitis, HRT is associated with the alleviation of inflammation within two years and the remission of alveolar bone loss in the second year. HRT appears to decrease the incidence of CAL increase ≥1 mm within 2 years in women with periodontitis by inhibiting inflammation and alveolar bone loss.

© 2024 John Wiley & Sons A/S. Published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

