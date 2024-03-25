SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Hormone replacement therapy and periodontitis progression in postmenopausal women: A prospective cohort study.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Ying Man,Cui Zhang,Cheng Cheng,Laiqi Yan,Min Zong,Feifei Niu

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ying Man

    Department of Stomatology, Shengli Oilfield Central Hospital, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

    Cui Zhang

    Department of Otolaryngology, Shengli Oilfield Central Hospital, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

    Cheng Cheng

    Department of Stomatology, Dongying District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

    Laiqi Yan

    Department of Emergency, Shengli Oilfield Central Hospital, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

    Min Zong

    Department of Stomatology, Shengli Oilfield Central Hospital, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

    Feifei Niu

    Department of Gynaecology, Shengli Oilfield Central Hospital, Dongying, Shandong Province, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement