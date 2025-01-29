How Insurance Gaps Affect Access to Psoriasis Care

Photo Credit: Wisely

Greater efforts are needed to close insurance-related gaps in equitable and timely care for patients with psoriasis, according to a population-based study published in BMC Health Services Research. April W. Armstrong, MD, and colleagues examined data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (2002–2021) to determine the relationship between insurance status and healthcare access among patients with psoriasis. The study included a weighted total of 4,506,850 patients. Adjusted multivariable logistic regression analyses revealed delays in seeking or receiving care and the inability to obtain care. Patients with public-only insurance were 2.7 times more likely to delay seeking or receiving care compared with those with private insurance (95% CI, 1.26–5.87). Uninsured patients with psoriasis were 3.4 times more likely to be unable to obtain care compared with those with private insurance (95% CI, 1.31–8.92). Additionally, uninsured patients were 3.7 times more likely to be unable to obtain care compared with those with public-only insurance (95% CI, 1.32–10.38).