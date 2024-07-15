Incentivized collaborative care to disseminate and enhance contingency-management services.

Contingency management is especially effective in supporting medication adherence and drug abstinence among people with opioid use disorder. However, the incorporation of contingency management into clinical practice has been slow. The present study was designed to evaluate the feasibility, acceptability, and usability of incentives for providers as a means of accelerating collaborative care with contingency management. Thirteen buprenorphine prescribers served as participants in a nonexperimental study. The prescribers who referred patients to a contingency-management service received monetary incentives for reviewing patient performance data and describing their use of these data in treatment decisions. The results show that this approach is feasible, acceptable, and easy to use for everyone involved. Self-reports indicate improved prescriber-patient relationships and more informed care. However, prescriber-focused incentives did not appear to greatly enhance access to contingency-management services for patients. Thus, provider incentives may be beneficial but further research is needed to advance adoption of contingency management.© 2024 Society for the Experimental Analysis of Behavior (SEAB).

Author admin