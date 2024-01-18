Individual Variation in Depressive Symptoms Tied to Subsequent Weight Gain

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with overweight or obesity are more vulnerable to short-term weight gain following individual increases in depressive symptoms, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in PLOS ONE.

Julia Mueller, Ph.D., from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed how small fluctuations in mental well-being within individuals predict bodyweight over short time periods. The analysis included 2,133 adults who completed monthly mental health and weight measurements using a mobile app during a period of six to nine months.

The researchers found that within-individual variation in depressive symptoms predicted subsequent weight (0.045 kg per unit of depressive symptom severity). Baseline body mass index (BMI) had a moderation effect on the association between within-individual fluctuation in depressive symptoms and subsequent weight, with the association only apparent in those with overweight/obesity (BMI <25 kg/m2: 0.011 kg per unit of depressive symptom severity; BMI 25 to 29.9 kg/m2: 0.052 kg per unit of depressive symptom severity; BMI ≥30 kg/m2: 0.071 kg per unit of depressive symptom severity). There were no associations seen for stress and anxiety with weight.

“Our findings suggest weight management interventions may benefit by monitoring for small fluctuations in depressive symptoms and providing additional emotional support when needed,” the authors write.

