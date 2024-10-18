Lutetium-177 Treatment Effective in Both mCRCP & mHSPC

Photo Credit: Shkyo30

In recent years, 177Lu-PSMA treatment of prostate cancer has become a major field of investigation. Results from the SPLASH and UpFrontPSMA trials, showed an improved efficacy with 177Lu-PSMA over standard treatments, both in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Until now, no prospective data was available concerning the Lu-PSMA radioligand 177Lu-PNT2002, formerly known as 177Lu-PSMA-I&T. Oliver Sartor, MD, from Tulane University, in Los Angeles presented results of the phase 3 SPLASH trial (NCT04647526), comparing the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PNT2002 versus a second androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) in patients with mCRPC who progressed on previous treatment with an ARPI1. The study randomly assigned 412 participants 2:1 to 177Lu-PNT2002 (up to 4 cycles) or alternate ARPI (enzalutamide or abiraterone). Upon radiographic progression, crossover from ARPI to 177Lu-PNT2002 was allowed (84.6% did cross over).

The primary endpoint, radiographic progression-free survival (PFS), favored 177Lu-PNT2002 over ARPI treatment: median radiographic PFS was 9.5 versus 6.0 months, (HR 0.71; 95% CI 0.55–0.92; P=0.0088). 177Lu-PNT2002 treatment also came with a higher response rate: 38.1% best overall response versus 12% best response (P=0.0021). In addition, 35.7% of the participants on 177Lu-PNT2002 achieved a greater than or equal to 50% decrease of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), versus 14.6% in the ARPI arm (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.44–0.76; P<0.0001).

In another presentation, Arun Azad from Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, in Australia was the first to report prospective data of the safety and efficacy of 177Lu-PSMA treatment in patients with de novo, high-volume mHSPC2. The phase 2 UpFrontPSMA study (NCT04343885) compared the safety and efficacy of upfront 177Lu-PSMA-617 versus standard docetaxel. Enrolled participants (n=130) were randomly assigned to six cycles of docetaxel or two cycles of 177Lu-PSMA-617 followed by six cycles of docetaxel.

177Lu-PSMA-617/docetaxel improved the rates of participants with undetectable PSA at 48 weeks over docetaxel alone: 41% versus 16% (OR 3.88; 95% CI 1.03–4.46; P=0.042). In addition, 177Lu-PSMA-617 improved median PFS: 31 versus 20 months (HR 0.60; 95% CI 0.37–0.98; P=0.039).

In both trials, 177Lu-PSMA did not increase AEs, except for dry mouth.

