Normalizing fentanyl: interpreting the perceived ‘risk’ of correctional officer work.

Scholarship on how fentanyl affects the complexities of correctional settings is limited in Canada, as scholars have focused on the prevalence of opioid use and overdose in prisons, as well as community treatment and access following release. Fentanyl constitutes a continuing challenge both in prisons and broader society.

The current qualitative, interview-based empirical study examines how fentanyl is interpreted by correctional officers (COs, n = 99) across federal prisons in Canada, some of whom have worked in institutions with a high presence of fentanyl, while others have less exposure to the drug. We found that while many COs had responded to an overdose during their first or second year on the job, most COs who had did not perceive the event to be psychologically traumatic nor were concerned about the presence and availability fentanyl in their work environment, or they were indifferent. Yet this finding competes with the 41.4% of officers who did express concern about the presence of fentanyl – suggesting both a “normalization” of fentanyl as a workplace hazard as well as an underpinning social concern.

We discuss the implications of these complicated findings in relation to reducing workplace stressors and countering misinformation that, in addition to other potential occupational factors, may be responsible for the concerns of COs tied to the presence of fentanyl.

© 2024. The Author(s).

