SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Oral Antibiotics Linked to Fewer AEs, With Far-Reaching Implications for Immunocompromised Patients

Apr 10, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Oral Antibiotics for Treatment of Gram-Negative Bacteremia in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients: A Propensity Score Weighted Retrospective Observational Study
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae007/7513381

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • E. Zachary Nussbaum, MD

    Photo Credit: Dr. Nussbaum

    Attending Physician
    Division of Geographic Medicine and Infectious Diseases
    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Assistant Professor of Pathology
    Assistant Laboratory Director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
    Tufts University School of Medicine

     

    Zachary Nussbaum, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement