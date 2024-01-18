Physical Activity + Mindfulness Training Aids Mental Health

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Interventions combining physical activity with mindfulness are effective for improving mental health and well-being, according to a review published online in the March issue of Mental Health and Physical Activity.

Masha Remskar, from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the impact of interventions that combined physical activity and mindfulness on mental health and well-being outcomes.

Based on 35 included studies, the researchers found that most studies had pilot or feasibility designs (19 studies; 54 percent) or small sample sizes. Compared with passive controls, combined interventions were feasible to deliver and improved psychological health (25 of 33 outcome comparisons reported across trials). Compared with active controls, the effects on psychological health outcomes were mixed. Twelve of 38 comparisons favored combination over physical activity only, while five of 18 favored combination over mindfulness only.

“Although research into the combined impact of these behaviors is in its infancy, the evidence base offers promise that such interventions are feasible to administer and evaluate, are well adhered to, and point to favorable psychological health outcomes,” the authors write.

