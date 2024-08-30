SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Challenges in Living Donor Transplant for Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

Aug 30, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Kulkarni A, et al. Liver Transpl. Published online July 30, 2024. doi:10.1097/LVT.0000000000000448

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Therese Bittermann, MD, MSCE

    Photo Credit: Dr. Bittermann

    Physician
    Assistant Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology)
    Assistant Professor of Epidemiology
    Perelman School of Medicine
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

     

    Therese Bittermann, MD, MSCE, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no relevant financial disclosures.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt