Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and Sialic acid-binding immunoglobulin-type lectin (SIGLEC) family members play an important role in proliferation, apoptosis, immune-cell activation and tumor development. However, the relationships of SIGLEC family-related lncRNAs with clinical prognosis and tumor immune microenvironment in ovarian cancer (OC) are still unclear. 426 SIGLEC family-related lncRNAs were obtained according to the screening criteria R > 0.4 and p < 0.05 using Pearson correlation analysis. A risk model contained AL133279.1, AL021878.2, AC078788.1, AC039056.2, AC008750.1 and AC007608.3 was conducted based on the univariate Cox regression analysis, a least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) Cox regression and multivariate Cox regression analyses. OC patient were divided into high-and low-risk group based on the median riskscore. K-M curve and ROC curve revealed that risk model has an abuset prognostic potential for OC patients. Moreover, we successfully validated the prognostic value of the model in the internal datasets, external datasets and clinical sample dataset. Finally, we found that the riskscore was positively correlated with the vast majority of immune cell infiltration. In conclusion, our research identified that a novel SIGLEC family-related lncRNAs risk model to predict the prognosis of OC patients. SIGLEC family-related lncRNAs risk model also has a positive relationship with the tumor immune microenvironment of OC, which may provide a new direction for immunotherapy of OC.© 2024. The Author(s).

