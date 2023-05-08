We aimed to assess the reliability and validity of OpenPose, a posture estimation algorithm, for measurement of knee range of motion after total knee arthroplasty (TKA), in comparison to radiography and goniometry. In this prospective observational study, we analyzed 35 primary TKAs (24 patients) for knee osteoarthritis. We measured the knee angles in flexion and extension using OpenPose, radiography, and goniometry. We assessed the test-retest reliability of each method using intraclass correlation coefficient (1,1). We evaluated the ability to estimate other measurement values from the OpenPose value using linear regression analysis. We used intraclass correlation coefficients (2,1) and Bland-Altman analyses to evaluate the agreement and error between radiography and the other measurements. OpenPose had excellent test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient (1,1) = 1.000). The R of all regression models indicated large correlations (0.747 to 0.927). In the flexion position, the intraclass correlation coefficients (2,1) of OpenPose indicated excellent agreement (0.953) with radiography. In the extension position, the intraclass correlation coefficients (2,1) indicated good agreement of OpenPose and radiography (0.815) and moderate agreement of goniometry with radiography (0.593). OpenPose had no systematic error in the flexion position, and a 2.3° fixed error in the extension position, compared to radiography. OpenPose is a reliable and valid tool for measuring flexion and extension positions after TKA. It has better accuracy than goniometry, especially in the extension position. Accurate measurement values can be obtained with low error, high reproducibility, and no contact, independent of the examiner’s skills.© 2023 Author(s) et al.